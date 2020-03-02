Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tyler Adams signs new contract until 2025

March 2, 2020 12:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

American midfielder Tyler Adams has been given a two-year contract extension until 2025 by the Bundesliga’s RB Leipzig.

Adams joined Leipzig in January 2019 from another club owner by the Red Bull organization, the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer. His initial contract was to expire in 2023, and Leipzig announced his new deal Sunday,

Adams, who turned 21 on Feb. 14, became a regular with Leipzig during the second half of the 2018-19 season but injured a groin in the German Cup final loss to Bayern Munich on May 25 and did not return until Dec. 21.

He played five matches through Feb. 9, then injured his left calf in training three days later.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise