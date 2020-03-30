Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tyler Madden signs 3-year contract with Los Angeles Kings

March 30, 2020 6:38 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Madden has signed a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings.

The forward recently completed his sophomore season at Northeastern University before signing Monday with LA.

Madden was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in third round of the 2018 draft, but the Kings acquired his rights last month as part of the Tyler Toffoli trade.

Madden led Northeastern with 37 points this season. His 1.37 points per game ranked fifth in the country and his 19 goals were tied for 11th. Madden was a first-team selection to the Hockey East All-Star team and a two-time nominee for the Hobey Baker Award.

Advertisement

The Deerfield Beach, Florida, native also skated for the United States at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship. The U.S. captured a silver medal at the tournament.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Madden’s father John, won three Stanley Cups — two with the New Jersey Devils and one with the Chicago Blackhawks.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
3|30 Digital Transformation Summit
3|31 31st Annual NDIA SO/LIC Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Mercy has started receiving patients

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot in DC