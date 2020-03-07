Listen Live Sports

UAB 72, Old Dominion 63

March 7, 2020 11:02 pm
 
OLD DOMINION (13-18)

Carver 2-2 3-5 7, Reece 0-3 1-2 1, Curry 5-16 5-7 16, Green 4-15 4-6 12, Oliver 5-14 2-2 16, Ezikpe 2-3 1-3 5, Hunter 2-2 0-0 6, Pilavios 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 16-25 63.

UAB (18-13)

Butler 4-6 4-4 12, Gueye 3-4 0-0 7, Lovan 6-11 11-11 23, Ralat 2-4 4-4 9, Scott-Grayson 4-8 0-0 10, Brinson 2-5 1-2 5, Nicholson 0-3 1-2 1, Pearson 2-2 0-0 5, Benjamin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 21-23 72.

Halftime_UAB 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Old Dominion 7-25 (Oliver 4-11, Hunter 2-2, Curry 1-5, Reece 0-1, Green 0-5), UAB 5-12 (Scott-Grayson 2-4, Gueye 1-1, Pearson 1-1, Ralat 1-2, Benjamin 0-1, Nicholson 0-1, Brinson 0-2). Fouled Out_Ezikpe. Rebounds_Old Dominion 28 (Oliver 7), UAB 33 (Butler, Lovan 7). Assists_Old Dominion 11 (Curry 5), UAB 11 (Scott-Grayson 5). Total Fouls_Old Dominion 20, UAB 22. A_2,594 (8,508).

