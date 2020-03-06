UAB seeks revenge on ODU

Old Dominion (13-17, 9-8) vs. UAB (17-13, 8-9)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB seeks revenge on Old Dominion after dropping the first matchup in Norfolk. The teams last played on Jan. 4, when the Monarchs shot 36.2 percent from the field en route to a six-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Tavin Lovan is putting up 12.7 points and 4.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Blazers. Complementing Lovan is Jalen Benjamin, who is putting up 12.1 points per game. The Monarchs are led by Malik Curry, who is averaging 13.5 points and four assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Curry has directly created 50 percent of all Old Dominion field goals over the last three games. Curry has 21 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Old Dominion’s Xavier Green has attempted 136 3-pointers and connected on 33.1 percent of them, and is 8 for 12 over his last three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Monarchs have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Blazers. UAB has 35 assists on 73 field goals (47.9 percent) across its past three outings while Old Dominion has assists on 45 of 82 field goals (54.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Old Dominion and UAB are ranked at the top of the CUSA when it comes to offensive rebounding. The Monarchs are ranked second among conference teams with an offensive rebounding percentage of 30.7, while the Blazers are ranked first with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.4.

