UAPB looks to extend streak vs MVSU

Mississippi Valley State (3-27, 2-15) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-25, 3-14)

H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Mississippi Valley State. In its last six wins against the Delta Devils, Arkansas-Pine Bluff has won by an average of 17 points. Mississippi Valley State’s last win in the series came on March 4, 2017, an 88-77 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Mississippi Valley State has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Michael Green, Caleb Hunter, Torico Simmons and Quinton Alston have combined to account for 70 percent all Delta Devils scoring this season, though that number has dropped to 36 percent over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Green has connected on 31.8 percent of the 151 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Golden Lions are 0-24 when they score 60 points or fewer and 4-1 when they exceed 60 points. The Delta Devils are 0-27 when allowing 73 or more points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi Valley State has scored 71.8 points per game and allowed 89.5 over its six-game road losing streak.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Mississippi Valley State offense has averaged 78.9 possessions per game, the most in Division I. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 65.9 possessions per game (ranked 319th, nationally).

