UC Irvine 69, UC Santa Barbara 58

UC SANTA BARBARA (19-10)

Freeman 3-9 0-0 7, Sow 2-7 0-0 4, Cyrus 3-7 0-0 8, McLaughlin 2-9 4-6 9, Ramsey 2-11 2-2 7, Idehen 8-11 5-9 21, Nagle 1-3 0-0 2, Toure 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 11-17 58.

UC IRVINE (21-10)

Edgar 2-8 0-1 4, Rutherford 5-6 3-3 13, Greene 6-10 4-4 16, Leonard 2-9 1-3 6, Worku 8-11 0-0 20, Welp 2-7 1-2 5, Artest 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 0-1 2-4 2, Cole 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 11-17 69.

Halftime_UC Irvine 35-22. 3-Point Goals_UC Santa Barbara 5-15 (Cyrus 2-4, Freeman 1-3, McLaughlin 1-3, Ramsey 1-3, Sow 0-2), UC Irvine 6-17 (Worku 4-5, Lee 1-2, Leonard 1-6, Edgar 0-2, Welp 0-2). Fouled Out_Sow, Idehen. Rebounds_UC Santa Barbara 27 (Idehen 10), UC Irvine 38 (Greene 15). Assists_UC Santa Barbara 13 (McLaughlin 6), UC Irvine 15 (Worku 5). Total Fouls_UC Santa Barbara 19, UC Irvine 20. A_5,000 (4,984).

