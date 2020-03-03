UC Irvine looks to extend streak vs CSUN

Cal State Northridge (13-17, 8-6) vs. UC Irvine (21-10, 13-2)

Bren Events Center, Irvine, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Cal State Northridge. In its last 11 wins against the Matadors, UC Irvine has won by an average of 16 points. Cal State Northridge’s last win in the series came on Feb. 22, 2014, an 81-75 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Lamine Diane is averaging 22.8 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for the Matadors. Terrell Gomez is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 19.9 points per game. The Anteaters have been led by Collin Welp, who is averaging 13 points and 5.9 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Diane has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Cal State Northridge field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has accounted for 28 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UC Irvine is 0-6 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 21-4 when it scores at least 62.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Cal State Northridge is a perfect 6-0 when it turns the ball over seven times or fewer. The Matadors are 7-17 when they record more than seven turnovers. UC Irvine’s forced 10.7 turnovers per game in Big West play and 10.6 per game over its last five.

DID YOU KNOW: The Cal State Northridge offense has recorded a turnover on only 16 percent of its possessions, which is the 22nd-lowest rate in the nation. The UC Irvine defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 300th among Division I teams).

