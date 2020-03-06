Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UC Santa Barbara 55, Cal St.-Fullerton 53

March 6, 2020 12:39 am
 
< a min read
      

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (10-20)

Clare 0-2 1-2 1, Rowe 5-13 1-1 13, Wang 0-4 0-0 0, Awosika 6-13 2-4 14, Kamga 7-15 1-2 17, Arnold 1-9 0-0 2, Lee 1-1 1-4 3, San Antonio 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 21-58 6-13 53.

UC SANTA BARBARA (20-10)

Freeman 2-7 4-4 10, Sow 7-14 4-5 18, Cyrus 0-5 3-4 3, McLaughlin 1-6 2-4 5, Ramsey 3-6 5-6 13, Idehen 2-4 2-2 6, Toure 0-4 0-0 0, Nagle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-47 20-25 55.

Halftime_Cal St.-Fullerton 26-25. 3-Point Goals_Cal St.-Fullerton 5-24 (Kamga 2-6, Rowe 2-7, San Antonio 1-1, Awosika 0-1, Clare 0-1, Wang 0-1, Arnold 0-7), UC Santa Barbara 5-16 (Ramsey 2-4, Freeman 2-5, McLaughlin 1-4, Nagle 0-1, Cyrus 0-2). Rebounds_Cal St.-Fullerton 29 (Awosika 8), UC Santa Barbara 40 (Freeman 14). Assists_Cal St.-Fullerton 7 (Rowe 4), UC Santa Barbara 12 (McLaughlin 8). Total Fouls_Cal St.-Fullerton 18, UC Santa Barbara 16. A_1,079 (5,600).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USO entertainers perform at Fort Wainwright

Today in History

1864: President Lincoln signs Ulysses S. Grant’s commission to command the U.S. Army