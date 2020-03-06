UC Santa Barbara 55, Cal St.-Fullerton 53

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (10-20)

Clare 0-2 1-2 1, Rowe 5-13 1-1 13, Wang 0-4 0-0 0, Awosika 6-13 2-4 14, Kamga 7-15 1-2 17, Arnold 1-9 0-0 2, Lee 1-1 1-4 3, San Antonio 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 21-58 6-13 53.

UC SANTA BARBARA (20-10)

Freeman 2-7 4-4 10, Sow 7-14 4-5 18, Cyrus 0-5 3-4 3, McLaughlin 1-6 2-4 5, Ramsey 3-6 5-6 13, Idehen 2-4 2-2 6, Toure 0-4 0-0 0, Nagle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-47 20-25 55.

Halftime_Cal St.-Fullerton 26-25. 3-Point Goals_Cal St.-Fullerton 5-24 (Kamga 2-6, Rowe 2-7, San Antonio 1-1, Awosika 0-1, Clare 0-1, Wang 0-1, Arnold 0-7), UC Santa Barbara 5-16 (Ramsey 2-4, Freeman 2-5, McLaughlin 1-4, Nagle 0-1, Cyrus 0-2). Rebounds_Cal St.-Fullerton 29 (Awosika 8), UC Santa Barbara 40 (Freeman 14). Assists_Cal St.-Fullerton 7 (Rowe 4), UC Santa Barbara 12 (McLaughlin 8). Total Fouls_Cal St.-Fullerton 18, UC Santa Barbara 16. A_1,079 (5,600).

