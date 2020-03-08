Listen Live Sports

UC Santa Barbara 69, Cal Poly 67

March 8, 2020 12:36 am
 
CAL POLY (7-23)

Crowe 6-8 0-0 16, Jaakkola 1-3 2-2 4, Alexander 2-4 2-2 6, Ballard 4-13 0-0 10, Rogers 1-3 0-0 2, J.Smith 5-9 0-1 12, Koroma 3-3 0-0 6, Harwell 3-7 3-3 11, Colvin 0-0 0-0 0, K.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 7-8 67.

UC SANTA BARBARA (21-10)

Freeman 3-8 0-0 8, Sow 5-10 4-8 14, Cyrus 4-9 4-4 13, McLaughlin 6-11 2-2 17, Ramsey 1-11 4-4 7, Idehen 3-3 0-1 6, Toure 2-4 0-1 4, Nagle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 14-20 69.

Halftime_Cal Poly 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 10-23 (Crowe 4-6, Harwell 2-4, J.Smith 2-5, Ballard 2-6, Rogers 0-2), UC Santa Barbara 7-22 (McLaughlin 3-6, Freeman 2-5, Cyrus 1-4, Ramsey 1-5, Nagle 0-1, Sow 0-1). Fouled Out_Jaakkola, Ballard. Rebounds_Cal Poly 26 (Koroma 5), UC Santa Barbara 31 (Sow, Cyrus 7). Assists_Cal Poly 13 (Ballard 4), UC Santa Barbara 18 (McLaughlin 6). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 21, UC Santa Barbara 12. A_3,218 (5,600).

