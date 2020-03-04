UCF 61, SMU 58

SMU (19-10)

Jasey 0-0 0-0 0, Mike 4-11 4-4 13, Bandoumel 3-8 2-2 8, Davis 5-8 2-2 13, Jolly 4-10 4-4 14, Hunt 3-3 4-4 10, Chargois 0-3 0-0 0, White 0-2 0-0 0, Ch.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 16-16 58.

UCF (15-14)

Co.Smith 5-8 9-11 19, DeJesus 2-6 1-1 5, Green 4-9 1-2 13, Ingram 1-5 3-5 5, Milon 2-8 0-0 5, Mahan 4-6 2-2 12, Bertz 1-4 0-0 2, Diggs 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 16-21 61.

Halftime_UCF 33-14. 3-Point Goals_SMU 4-17 (Jolly 2-5, Davis 1-1, Mike 1-4, Chargois 0-1, White 0-2, Bandoumel 0-4), UCF 7-25 (Green 4-8, Mahan 2-4, Milon 1-6, Ingram 0-1, Johnson 0-1, DeJesus 0-2, Bertz 0-3). Rebounds_SMU 24 (Hunt 7), UCF 27 (Co.Smith 7). Assists_SMU 11 (Davis 7), UCF 12 (Ingram 3). Total Fouls_SMU 21, UCF 17. A_4,591 (9,465).

