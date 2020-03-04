Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UCF 61, SMU 58

March 4, 2020 9:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

SMU (19-10)

Jasey 0-0 0-0 0, Mike 4-11 4-4 13, Bandoumel 3-8 2-2 8, Davis 5-8 2-2 13, Jolly 4-10 4-4 14, Hunt 3-3 4-4 10, Chargois 0-3 0-0 0, White 0-2 0-0 0, Ch.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 16-16 58.

UCF (15-14)

Co.Smith 5-8 9-11 19, DeJesus 2-6 1-1 5, Green 4-9 1-2 13, Ingram 1-5 3-5 5, Milon 2-8 0-0 5, Mahan 4-6 2-2 12, Bertz 1-4 0-0 2, Diggs 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 16-21 61.

Halftime_UCF 33-14. 3-Point Goals_SMU 4-17 (Jolly 2-5, Davis 1-1, Mike 1-4, Chargois 0-1, White 0-2, Bandoumel 0-4), UCF 7-25 (Green 4-8, Mahan 2-4, Milon 1-6, Ingram 0-1, Johnson 0-1, DeJesus 0-2, Bertz 0-3). Rebounds_SMU 24 (Hunt 7), UCF 27 (Co.Smith 7). Assists_SMU 11 (Davis 7), UCF 12 (Ingram 3). Total Fouls_SMU 21, UCF 17. A_4,591 (9,465).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 Arlington, VA - Security Clearance...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

PATRIOT South respond readiness exercise

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise