UCF 94, East Carolina 62

EAST CAROLINA (11-20)

Gardner 7-13 3-4 17, Suggs 0-5 0-0 0, Coleman 4-6 0-1 8, Miles 5-10 0-0 13, Newton 7-13 5-7 20, Baruti 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Curtis 1-3 0-0 2, James 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 8-12 62.

UCF (16-14)

Smith 3-7 6-7 12, DeJesus 2-3 1-2 6, Green 9-13 0-0 23, Ingram 3-6 3-4 10, Milon 6-11 0-0 16, Mahan 2-6 2-2 7, Bertz 3-6 0-0 8, Doumbia 3-3 0-0 6, Johnson 1-3 1-2 3, Diggs 0-0 0-0 0, Anders 1-1 0-0 3, Grant 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 13-17 94.

Halftime_UCF 47-29. 3-Point Goals_East Carolina 4-18 (Miles 3-7, Newton 1-3, Baruti 0-2, Curtis 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Suggs 0-2), UCF 15-29 (Green 5-8, Milon 4-6, Bertz 2-3, Anders 1-1, DeJesus 1-1, Ingram 1-3, Mahan 1-5, Grant 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Rebounds_East Carolina 27 (Gardner, Coleman 7), UCF 31 (Smith, Ingram 8). Assists_East Carolina 11 (Gardner, Newton 3), UCF 24 (Ingram 7). Total Fouls_East Carolina 17, UCF 14.

