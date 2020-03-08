Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UCF 94, East Carolina 62

March 8, 2020 3:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

EAST CAROLINA (11-20)

Gardner 7-13 3-4 17, Suggs 0-5 0-0 0, Coleman 4-6 0-1 8, Miles 5-10 0-0 13, Newton 7-13 5-7 20, Baruti 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Curtis 1-3 0-0 2, James 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 8-12 62.

UCF (16-14)

Smith 3-7 6-7 12, DeJesus 2-3 1-2 6, Green 9-13 0-0 23, Ingram 3-6 3-4 10, Milon 6-11 0-0 16, Mahan 2-6 2-2 7, Bertz 3-6 0-0 8, Doumbia 3-3 0-0 6, Johnson 1-3 1-2 3, Diggs 0-0 0-0 0, Anders 1-1 0-0 3, Grant 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 13-17 94.

Halftime_UCF 47-29. 3-Point Goals_East Carolina 4-18 (Miles 3-7, Newton 1-3, Baruti 0-2, Curtis 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Suggs 0-2), UCF 15-29 (Green 5-8, Milon 4-6, Bertz 2-3, Anders 1-1, DeJesus 1-1, Ingram 1-3, Mahan 1-5, Grant 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Rebounds_East Carolina 27 (Gardner, Coleman 7), UCF 31 (Smith, Ingram 8). Assists_East Carolina 11 (Gardner, Newton 3), UCF 24 (Ingram 7). Total Fouls_East Carolina 17, UCF 14.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|13 Presenting to the Government: How to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)