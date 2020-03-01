Listen Live Sports

UCLA 69, Arizona 64

March 1, 2020 12:28 am
 
ARIZONA (19-10)

Gettings 1-4 2-2 4, Lee 1-4 0-0 2, Nnaji 6-9 3-9 16, Mannion 6-13 5-5 19, D.Smith 2-9 0-0 6, Hazzard 3-4 0-0 7, Baker 0-3 0-0 0, Koloko 4-7 0-0 8, Jeter 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-54 10-16 64.

UCLA (19-11)

Olesinski 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 0-3 6-8 6, Ali 0-0 0-0 0, Campbell 1-11 5-6 7, C.Smith 5-15 5-8 17, Jaquez 4-10 2-4 11, Riley 2-3 7-8 11, Singleton 1-3 2-2 4, Kyman 3-5 0-0 8, Bernard 1-1 2-2 5. Totals 17-51 29-38 69.

Halftime_Arizona 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Arizona 6-21 (Mannion 2-6, D.Smith 2-7, Hazzard 1-2, Nnaji 1-2, Baker 0-1, Gettings 0-3), UCLA 6-18 (Kyman 2-4, C.Smith 2-5, Bernard 1-1, Jaquez 1-3, Singleton 0-2, Campbell 0-3). Fouled Out_D.Smith. Rebounds_Arizona 33 (D.Smith 8), UCLA 31 (Jaquez 7). Assists_Arizona 13 (Mannion 6), UCLA 10 (Campbell 8). Total Fouls_Arizona 26, UCLA 17. A_11,567 (13,800).

