UCLA looks to extend streak vs USC

UCLA (19-11, 12-5) vs. Southern California (21-9, 10-7)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA looks for its eighth straight conference win against Southern California. UCLA’s last Pac-12 loss came against the Arizona State Sun Devils 84-66 on Feb. 6. Southern California is coming off a 71-61 win over Arizona State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Southern California has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Onyeka Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic, Jonah Mathews and Daniel Utomi have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Trojans points over the last five games.SOLID SMITH: Chris Smith has connected on 33.3 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.8 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Southern California is 14-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 65 or fewer points, and 7-9 when opponents exceed 65 points. UCLA is 18-0 when holding opponents to 72 points or fewer, and 1-11 on the year when teams score any more than 72.

TWO STREAKS: UCLA has won its last three road games, scoring 68 points and allowing 57.7 points during those contests. Southern California has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 65 points while giving up 54.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern California is rated second in the Pac-12 with an average of 70.4 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.