UConn 77, No. 21 Houston 71

March 5, 2020 9:25 pm
 
HOUSTON (22-8)

White 3-7 1-1 7, Harris 1-1 0-0 2, Hinton 4-6 0-0 11, Jarreau 2-6 1-1 5, Sasser 1-12 0-0 2, Grimes 9-22 2-2 24, Mills 6-15 6-6 20, Gresham 0-1 0-0 0, Gorham 0-1 0-0 0, Alley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-71 10-10 71.

UCONN (18-12)

Whaley 4-6 5-8 13, Carlton 1-2 2-3 4, Bouknight 5-10 6-7 17, Gilbert 3-10 2-2 9, Vital 8-14 8-8 26, Gaffney 3-3 0-1 6, Adams 0-3 2-4 2, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 25-33 77.

Halftime_Houston 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Houston 9-26 (Grimes 4-9, Hinton 3-4, Mills 2-4, Gorham 0-1, Jarreau 0-1, Sasser 0-7), UConn 4-17 (Vital 2-6, Bouknight 1-4, Gilbert 1-5, Adams 0-2). Fouled Out_Hinton, Jarreau. Rebounds_Houston 34 (Grimes, Mills 6), UConn 26 (Bouknight 7). Assists_Houston 11 (Sasser 6), UConn 8 (Gilbert, Adams 2). Total Fouls_Houston 24, UConn 16. A_10,167 (10,167).

