UConn 80, Tulane 76

UCONN (19-12)

Whaley 4-11 2-3 10, Carlton 5-9 0-0 10, Bouknight 4-12 0-0 8, Gaffney 1-7 0-0 2, Vital 8-15 9-11 28, Gilbert 3-5 3-5 10, Adams 4-8 3-4 12, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 17-23 80.

TULANE (12-18)

Days 2-6 1-2 5, Hightower 4-11 6-7 14, Thomas 1-5 0-0 3, Thompson 8-10 5-5 21, Lawson 4-11 1-3 9, Walker 4-7 2-2 12, Zhang 4-6 2-2 12, McGee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 17-21 76.

Halftime_Tulane 41-39. 3-Point Goals_UConn 5-20 (Vital 3-5, Gilbert 1-3, Adams 1-5, Gaffney 0-3, Bouknight 0-4), Tulane 5-18 (Zhang 2-2, Walker 2-4, Thomas 1-3, Thompson 0-1, Lawson 0-3, Hightower 0-5). Fouled Out_Walker. Rebounds_UConn 36 (Whaley 10), Tulane 22 (Lawson 5). Assists_UConn 14 (Gilbert 4), Tulane 9 (Lawson 3). Total Fouls_UConn 19, Tulane 21. A_1,897 (4,100).

