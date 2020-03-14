Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UConn’s Walker to forgo senior year, enter WNBA draft

March 14, 2020 2:20 pm
 
1 min read
      

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn forward Megan Walker has decided to forgo her senior season and enter the WNBA draft.

The decision came a day after Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma told reporters he had no reason to believe that anyone on his team with remaining eligibility would not return next season.

“Due to the unfortunate circumstances that caused the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, it saddens me that I was not able to finish my junior season in the way that I would have liked,” Walker said Saturday in a statement. “I am, however, ready to move on to the next phase of my life and career.”

The NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Walker led the Huskies in scoring, averaging 19.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

She was named the American Athletic Conference player of the year and the AAC’s tournament MVP, leading UConn (29-3) to a seventh consecutive conference title.

Walker scored 1,251 points and finished her career with 615 rebounds.

“Obviously she had an incredible season this year and is incredibly talented,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “We support her 100 percent and we’re going to support her going forward.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
3|17 Corporate Conversations: Strategic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

These female trailblazers were the Navy's first African American WAVES officers

Today in History

1941: FDR opens the National Gallery of Art in DC