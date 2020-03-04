UMass 75, La Salle 64

UMASS (14-16)

Diallo 0-3 3-4 3, T.Mitchell 9-16 3-3 24, East 4-8 9-10 18, Pierre 1-9 0-0 2, Santos 5-7 0-0 13, Clergeot 2-3 2-3 8, Walker 2-4 0-0 5, K.Mitchell 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-51 17-20 75.

LA SALLE (14-15)

Kimbrough 5-6 0-2 10, Beatty 6-11 4-4 20, Hikim 3-10 0-0 6, Phiri 3-7 4-4 13, Ray 3-8 1-2 7, Kenney 1-10 3-4 5, Deas 0-4 3-4 3. Totals 21-56 15-20 64.

Halftime_UMass 31-24. 3-Point Goals_UMass 10-28 (Santos 3-4, T.Mitchell 3-5, Clergeot 2-3, Walker 1-1, East 1-5, Diallo 0-2, Pierre 0-8), La Salle 7-23 (Beatty 4-6, Phiri 3-7, Hikim 0-1, Ray 0-2, Deas 0-3, Kenney 0-4). Rebounds_UMass 27 (T.Mitchell 9), La Salle 26 (Phiri 8). Assists_UMass 15 (East 8), La Salle 13 (Beatty 6). Total Fouls_UMass 16, La Salle 18. A_1,352 (3,400).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.