Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UMass 75, La Salle 64

March 4, 2020 9:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

UMASS (14-16)

Diallo 0-3 3-4 3, T.Mitchell 9-16 3-3 24, East 4-8 9-10 18, Pierre 1-9 0-0 2, Santos 5-7 0-0 13, Clergeot 2-3 2-3 8, Walker 2-4 0-0 5, K.Mitchell 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-51 17-20 75.

LA SALLE (14-15)

Kimbrough 5-6 0-2 10, Beatty 6-11 4-4 20, Hikim 3-10 0-0 6, Phiri 3-7 4-4 13, Ray 3-8 1-2 7, Kenney 1-10 3-4 5, Deas 0-4 3-4 3. Totals 21-56 15-20 64.

Halftime_UMass 31-24. 3-Point Goals_UMass 10-28 (Santos 3-4, T.Mitchell 3-5, Clergeot 2-3, Walker 1-1, East 1-5, Diallo 0-2, Pierre 0-8), La Salle 7-23 (Beatty 4-6, Phiri 3-7, Hikim 0-1, Ray 0-2, Deas 0-3, Kenney 0-4). Rebounds_UMass 27 (T.Mitchell 9), La Salle 26 (Phiri 8). Assists_UMass 15 (East 8), La Salle 13 (Beatty 6). Total Fouls_UMass 16, La Salle 18. A_1,352 (3,400).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 Arlington, VA - Security Clearance...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

PATRIOT South respond readiness exercise

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise