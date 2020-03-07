Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UMBC 73, New Hampshire 67

March 7, 2020 3:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW HAMPSHIRE (15-15)

Guadarrama 3-8 0-0 8, Lester 2-5 1-2 6, Hopkins 1-4 0-0 3, Maultsby 6-12 0-0 15, Sutherlin 5-12 8-9 19, Carbone 3-4 2-2 11, Martinez 2-6 1-3 5. Totals 22-51 12-16 67.

UMBC (16-16)

Akin 2-3 2-2 6, Horvath 5-8 3-5 13, Eytle-Rock 3-8 9-10 15, Jackson 6-12 7-8 20, Owens 3-7 0-0 7, Kennedy 3-7 0-1 6, Spasojevic 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 25-49 21-26 73.

Halftime_UMBC 32-31. 3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 11-28 (Carbone 3-4, Maultsby 3-6, Guadarrama 2-6, Lester 1-3, Sutherlin 1-3, Hopkins 1-4, Martinez 0-2), UMBC 2-12 (Jackson 1-3, Owens 1-3, Horvath 0-1, Eytle-Rock 0-2, Kennedy 0-3). Fouled Out_Eytle-Rock. Rebounds_New Hampshire 31 (Sutherlin 13), UMBC 26 (Akin 7). Assists_New Hampshire 12 (Sutherlin 5), UMBC 6 (Jackson 2). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 20, UMBC 14.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in