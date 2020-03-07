UMBC 73, New Hampshire 67

NEW HAMPSHIRE (15-15)

Guadarrama 3-8 0-0 8, Lester 2-5 1-2 6, Hopkins 1-4 0-0 3, Maultsby 6-12 0-0 15, Sutherlin 5-12 8-9 19, Carbone 3-4 2-2 11, Martinez 2-6 1-3 5. Totals 22-51 12-16 67.

UMBC (16-16)

Akin 2-3 2-2 6, Horvath 5-8 3-5 13, Eytle-Rock 3-8 9-10 15, Jackson 6-12 7-8 20, Owens 3-7 0-0 7, Kennedy 3-7 0-1 6, Spasojevic 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 25-49 21-26 73.

Halftime_UMBC 32-31. 3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 11-28 (Carbone 3-4, Maultsby 3-6, Guadarrama 2-6, Lester 1-3, Sutherlin 1-3, Hopkins 1-4, Martinez 0-2), UMBC 2-12 (Jackson 1-3, Owens 1-3, Horvath 0-1, Eytle-Rock 0-2, Kennedy 0-3). Fouled Out_Eytle-Rock. Rebounds_New Hampshire 31 (Sutherlin 13), UMBC 26 (Akin 7). Assists_New Hampshire 12 (Sutherlin 5), UMBC 6 (Jackson 2). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 20, UMBC 14.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.