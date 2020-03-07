Listen Live Sports

UMBC beats New Hampshire 73-67 in AmEast quarterfinal

March 7, 2020 9:08 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — K.J. Jackson scored 20 points with three steals and No.4-seed UMBC cashed in on turnovers to beat No. 5 New Hampshire 73-67 in Saturday’s America East Conference tournament quarterfinals.

The Retreivers (16-16) advance to Tuesday night’s semifinals against No. 1 Vermont.

UMBC made 7 of 8 free throws in the final 64 seconds to secure the win.

R.J. Eytle-Rock scored 15 points for UMBC which hit just 2 of 12 3-pointers (17%) but made 21 of 26 free throws and scored 22 points off of 15 New Hampshire turnovers. Brandon Horvath added 13 points and Daniel Akin had seven rebounds.

Sean Sutherlin scored 19 points with 13 rebounds and five assists for his 11th double-double of the season for New Hampshire (15-15), which won the rebound battle 31-26. Marque Maultsby scored 15 points and Mark Carobone added 11 off the bench.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

