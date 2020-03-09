UMBC faces Vermont in America East semis

No. 4 seed Maryland-Baltimore County (16-16, 9-8) vs. No. 1 seed Vermont (25-7, 15-2)

America East Conference Tourney Semifinals, Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Baltimore County is set to take on Vermont with a spot in the America East championship game on the line. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 22, when the Retrievers shot 56.4 percent from the field while limiting Vermont’s shooters to just 40 percent en route to a 66-64 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Vermont’s Anthony Lamb, Stef Smith and Everett Duncan have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Catamounts points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: K.J. Jackson has connected on 32.4 percent of the 105 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 70.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Catamounts have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Retrievers. Vermont has 45 assists on 82 field goals (54.9 percent) over its past three outings while Maryland-Baltimore County has assists on 25 of 70 field goals (35.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Vermont defense has allowed only 59 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Catamounts third among Division I teams. The Maryland-Baltimore County offense has averaged 68.2 points through 32 games (ranked 237th, nationally).

