UMES meets Delaware St. in MEAC tourney

No. 9 seed Maryland Eastern Shore (5-26, 4-12) vs. No. 8 seed Delaware State (5-25, 4-12)

Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney First Round, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland Eastern Shore is set to take on Delaware State in the opening round of the MEAC tourney. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 29, when the Hornets outshot Maryland Eastern Shore 47.7 percent to 31.5 percent and made six more 3-pointers on their way to the 21-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Maryland Eastern Shore’s AJ Cheeseman, Da’Shawn Phillip and Ahmad Frost have combined to account for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOHN: John Crosby has connected on 32.7 percent of the 171 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 29 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Maryland Eastern Shore is 0-25 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 5-1 when scoring at least 64.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Maryland Eastern Shore’s Phillip has attempted 165 3-pointers and connected on 22.4 percent of them, and is 6 for 21 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State is ranked fifth in all of Division I with an average of 76.4 possessions per game.

