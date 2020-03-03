Listen Live Sports

UNC-Asheville 72, Campbell 68

March 3, 2020 9:12 pm
 
CAMPBELL (15-15)

Lusane 1-4 2-2 4, Gensler 4-9 3-4 13, Spencer 3-7 0-0 8, Whitfield 2-9 1-1 5, Henderson 6-13 2-4 15, Clemons 2-3 1-1 6, Carralero 3-4 1-2 7, Thompson 2-4 0-0 5, McCullough 1-2 0-0 3, Stajcic 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-56 10-14 68.

UNC-ASHEVILLE (14-15)

Jude 6-11 3-5 19, Baker 5-16 3-4 14, Batts 1-6 9-12 11, Jones 1-7 3-4 6, Thorpe 3-8 8-12 14, Stephney 3-3 1-2 7, Battle 0-0 1-3 1, Peck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 28-42 72.

Halftime_UNC-Asheville 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 8-22 (Gensler 2-4, Spencer 2-5, Clemons 1-1, McCullough 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Henderson 1-4, Lusane 0-1, Whitfield 0-3), UNC-Asheville 6-19 (Jude 4-9, Jones 1-4, Baker 1-6). Fouled Out_Lusane, Gensler, Spencer. Rebounds_Campbell 37 (Lusane 9), UNC-Asheville 31 (Baker 7). Assists_Campbell 13 (Whitfield 5), UNC-Asheville 10 (Stephney 4). Total Fouls_Campbell 26, UNC-Asheville 15. A_901 (3,200).

