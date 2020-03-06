Listen Live Sports

UNC looks to knock off No. 12 Duke

March 6, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

North Carolina (13-17, 6-13) vs. No. 12 Duke (24-6, 14-5)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Duke looks to give North Carolina its seventh straight loss against ranked opponents. North Carolina’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 11 Oregon Ducks 78-74 on Nov. 29, 2019. Duke is coming off an 88-69 win over North Carolina State on Monday.

FRESHMAN QUARTET: Duke has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr. have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 59 percent of all Blue Devils points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Cole Anthony has made or assisted on 45 percent of all North Carolina field goals over the last five games. Anthony has accounted for 37 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Carolina is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 13-7 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK SCORING: Duke has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 84.7 points while giving up 64.

DID YOU KNOW: The Duke offense has scored 82.3 points per game this season, ranking the Blue Devils third nationally. The North Carolina defense has allowed 72.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 230th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

