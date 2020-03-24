Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

University of Michigan hires new law firm in abuse inquiry

March 24, 2020 10:40 am
 
1 min read
      

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan has hired a new law firm to lead the investigation into allegations that a deceased team doctor molested hundreds of people.

The school said Tuesday that WilmerHale has replaced Steptoe & Johnson, which it cut ties with two weeks ago after learning some of the firm’s attorneys represented high-profile clients accused of sexual misconduct.

The university announced more than a month ago it was investigation allegations of abuse against the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson.

Numerous men have come forward publicly and anonymously as John Does in lawsuits to allege that Anderson molested them during medical exams. Anderson had a decades-long career as a physician for Michigan’s athletic teams and at the university’s health service. He died in 2008.

Advertisement

University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said more than 150 people have called a hotline to report complaints regarding Anderson.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

The revelations at Michigan echo other high-profile allegations and investigations of sexual abuse made by patients of sports doctors at other universities, including Michigan State,Ohio State and Minnesota.

The University of Michigan Board of Regents will have a virtual meeting on Thursday, following the state’s directive to maintain social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

___

Follow Larry Lage on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LarryLage

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Sports News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|23 Government Performance Summit 2020
3|24 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|24 Missile Defense Day on the Hill...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Gerald R. Ford achieves 1000th aircraft arrestment, launch

Today in History

1958: Elvis drafted into the Army