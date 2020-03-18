Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UNLV hires Stanford’s La Rocque as women’s basketball coach

March 18, 2020 8:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV has hired former Stanford assistant and player Lindy La Rocque as its next women’s basketball coach.

The school announced Wednesday that La Rocque will replace Kathy Oliver, who resigned on March 6 after the Rebels failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the 12th straight season.

La Rocque is a Las Vegas native who played at Durango High School before going on to make four straight Final Four appearances with Stanford, including a trip to the national title game in 2010.

She started her coaching career as a graduate assistant at Oklahoma and spent two seasons as an assistant at Belmont before joining Tara VanDerveer’s staff at Stanford in 2017. The Cardinal made the NCAA Tournament all three years La Rocque was there as an assistant, stretching her streak of consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances to 11 straight years.

Advertisement

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|20 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
3|23 Government Performance Summit 2020
3|23 IBM Security - QRADAR Users Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Honoring naval pioneer Rear Adm. Grace Hopper

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends federal troops to protect civil rights march