Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

USA Diving hires former Michigan diver as its new president

March 17, 2020 2:09 pm
 
< a min read
      

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Diving has hired Lee Michaud as its president.

He was an All-American diver at Michigan and spent five years on the U.S. national team, winning multiple national titles.

Michaud said Tuesday that he feels like “I’m coming home.” He added that he’s “committed to fostering a community in which our divers can safely compete at the highest level.”

Michaud spent the last eight years working for Texas-based Daseke Inc., an owner and consolidator of flatbed and specialized transportation companies in North America. He led two of its companies: Smokey Point Distributing and the Schilli Cos.

Advertisement

Dave Gascon, chairman of USA Diving’s board of directors, cited Michaud’s proven leadership, analytical skills and deep understanding of the sport in announcing the hire. Jack Perkins has been the acting president.

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
3|17 Corporate Conversations: Strategic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

These female trailblazers were the Navy's first African American WAVES officers

Today in History

1941: FDR opens the National Gallery of Art in DC