USA Today Top 25 Poll

March 9, 2020 1:09 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 23, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (32) 26-3 800 1
2. Gonzaga 29-2 742 4
3. Dayton 27-2 741 3
4. Baylor 25-3 694 2
5. San Diego State 28-1 680 5
6. Kentucky 24-5 628 9
7. Seton Hall 21-7 567 13
8. Florida State 24-5 555 6
9. Maryland 23-6 516 8
10. Louisville 24-6 494 10
11. Duke 23-6 419 7
12. Villanova 22-7 392 12
13. Oregon 22-7 387 16
14. Creighton 22-7 385 11
15. Brigham Young 24-7 323 18
(tie) Auburn 24-5 323 15
17. Michigan State 20-9 310 24
18. Iowa 20-9 301 17
19. Ohio State 20-9 240 23
20. Penn State 21-8 232 14
21. Houston 22-7 141 NR
22. Virginia 21-7 79 NR
(tie) Illinois 20-9 79 NR
24. Wisconsin 19-10 78 NR
25. Butler 20-9 60 NR

Others receiving votes: Michigan (18-11) 31; UCLA (19-11) 30; West Virginia (19-10) 27; Colorado (21-9) 26; Northern Iowa (25-5) 19; East Tennessee State (27-4) 16; Stephen F. Austin (26-3) 15; Texas Tech (18-11) 14; Arizona (19-10) 14; Saint Mary’s (24-7) 13; Marquette (18-10) 13; LSU (20-9) 4; Texas (18-11) 3; Providence (17-12) 3; Yale (22-6) 2; Southern California (21-9) 2; Wichita State (22-7) 1; Stanford (20-9) 1.

The USA TODAY Sports Board of Coaches is made up of 32 head coaches at Division I institutions. All are members of the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

