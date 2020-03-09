USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 23, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Kansas (32) 26-3 800 1 2. Gonzaga 29-2 742 4 3. Dayton 27-2 741 3 4. Baylor 25-3 694 2 5. San Diego State 28-1 680 5 6. Kentucky 24-5 628 9 7. Seton Hall 21-7 567 13 8. Florida State 24-5 555 6 9. Maryland 23-6 516 8 10. Louisville 24-6 494 10 11. Duke 23-6 419 7 12. Villanova 22-7 392 12 13. Oregon 22-7 387 16 14. Creighton 22-7 385 11 15. Brigham Young 24-7 323 18 (tie) Auburn 24-5 323 15 17. Michigan State 20-9 310 24 18. Iowa 20-9 301 17 19. Ohio State 20-9 240 23 20. Penn State 21-8 232 14 21. Houston 22-7 141 NR 22. Virginia 21-7 79 NR (tie) Illinois 20-9 79 NR 24. Wisconsin 19-10 78 NR 25. Butler 20-9 60 NR

Others receiving votes: Michigan (18-11) 31; UCLA (19-11) 30; West Virginia (19-10) 27; Colorado (21-9) 26; Northern Iowa (25-5) 19; East Tennessee State (27-4) 16; Stephen F. Austin (26-3) 15; Texas Tech (18-11) 14; Arizona (19-10) 14; Saint Mary’s (24-7) 13; Marquette (18-10) 13; LSU (20-9) 4; Texas (18-11) 3; Providence (17-12) 3; Yale (22-6) 2; Southern California (21-9) 2; Wichita State (22-7) 1; Stanford (20-9) 1.

The USA TODAY Sports Board of Coaches is made up of 32 head coaches at Division I institutions. All are members of the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

