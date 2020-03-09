USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 8, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Kansas (32)
|28-3
|800
|1
|2. Gonzaga
|29-2
|755
|2
|3. Dayton
|29-2
|743
|3
|4. Florida State
|26-5
|659
|8
|5. Baylor
|26-4
|656
|4
|6. San Diego State
|30-2
|584
|5
|7. Kentucky
|25-6
|570
|6
|8. Villanova
|24-7
|524
|12
|9. Creighton
|24-7
|513
|14
|10. Duke
|25-6
|508
|11
|11. Maryland
|24-7
|487
|9
|12. Michigan State
|22-9
|431
|17
|13. Oregon
|24-7
|425
|13
|14. Louisville
|24-7
|421
|10
|15. Seton Hall
|21-9
|383
|7
|16. Brigham Young
|24-7
|340
|15
|17. Auburn
|25-6
|228
|15
|18. Virginia
|23-7
|227
|22
|19. Wisconsin
|21-10
|225
|24
|20. Ohio State
|21-10
|193
|19
|21. Butler
|22-9
|145
|25
|22. Illinois
|21-10
|131
|22
|23. West Virginia
|21-10
|105
|NR
|24. Houston
|23-8
|92
|21
|25. Iowa
|20-11
|79
|18
Others receiving votes: Penn State (21-10) 33; East Tennessee State (29-4) 26; Michigan (19-12) 25; Stephen F. Austin (28-3) 16; Saint Mary’s (25-7) 12; Providence (19-12) 11; Utah State (26-8) 8; Texas Tech (18-13) 8; Colorado (21-10) 7; UCLA (19-12) 6; Rutgers (20-11) 5; LSU (21-10) 5; Arizona (20-11) 4; Southern California (22-9) 3; Stanford (20-11) 2; Richmond (24-7) 2; Northern Iowa (25-6) 2; Oklahoma (19-12) 1.
The USA TODAY Sports Board of Coaches is made up of 32 head coaches at Division I institutions. All are members of the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
