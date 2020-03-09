Listen Live Sports

USA Today Top 25 Poll

March 9, 2020
 
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 8, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (32) 28-3 800 1
2. Gonzaga 29-2 755 2
3. Dayton 29-2 743 3
4. Florida State 26-5 659 8
5. Baylor 26-4 656 4
6. San Diego State 30-2 584 5
7. Kentucky 25-6 570 6
8. Villanova 24-7 524 12
9. Creighton 24-7 513 14
10. Duke 25-6 508 11
11. Maryland 24-7 487 9
12. Michigan State 22-9 431 17
13. Oregon 24-7 425 13
14. Louisville 24-7 421 10
15. Seton Hall 21-9 383 7
16. Brigham Young 24-7 340 15
17. Auburn 25-6 228 15
18. Virginia 23-7 227 22
19. Wisconsin 21-10 225 24
20. Ohio State 21-10 193 19
21. Butler 22-9 145 25
22. Illinois 21-10 131 22
23. West Virginia 21-10 105 NR
24. Houston 23-8 92 21
25. Iowa 20-11 79 18

Others receiving votes: Penn State (21-10) 33; East Tennessee State (29-4) 26; Michigan (19-12) 25; Stephen F. Austin (28-3) 16; Saint Mary’s (25-7) 12; Providence (19-12) 11; Utah State (26-8) 8; Texas Tech (18-13) 8; Colorado (21-10) 7; UCLA (19-12) 6; Rutgers (20-11) 5; LSU (21-10) 5; Arizona (20-11) 4; Southern California (22-9) 3; Stanford (20-11) 2; Richmond (24-7) 2; Northern Iowa (25-6) 2; Oklahoma (19-12) 1.

The USA TODAY Sports Board of Coaches is made up of 32 head coaches at Division I institutions. All are members of the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

