USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. South Carolina (23) 29-1 789 1 2. Baylor (6) 27-1 765 2 3. Oregon (3) 28-2 749 3 4. UConn 26-3 690 4 5. Louisville 27-3 674 5 6. Maryland 25-4 629 7 7. UCLA 25-4 584 8 8. Stanford 25-5 582 6 9. Mississippi State 25-5 526 9 10. N.C. State 25-4 488 11 11. Gonzaga 28-2 480 10 12. South Dakota 27-2 400 12 13. Northwestern 26-3 396 19 14. Arizona 23-6 363 13 15. Oregon State 22-8 351 18 16. DePaul 25-5 283 15 17. Princeton 24-1 254 21 18. Kentucky 21-7 250 16 19. Texas A&M 22-7 246 14 20. Iowa 23-6 206 20 21. Missouri State 24-4 197 17 22. Indiana 23-7 180 24 23. Florida State 22-7 100 22 24. Florida Gulf Coast 28-3 57 23 25. Arizona State 20-10 47 NR

Others receiving votes: Arkansas (22-7) 44; Old Dominion (24-4) 23; Central Michigan (22-5) 12; Alabama (18-11) 8; Troy (23-4) 7; TCU (20-7) 7; Coastal Carolina (25-3) 3; Marquette (22-7) 2; James Madison (23-4) 2; Duke (18-11) 2; Dayton (22-8) 2; Stony Brook (26-3) 1; Rutgers (21-8) 1.

The USA TODAY Sports Board of Coaches is made up of 32 head coaches at Division I institutions. All are members of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

