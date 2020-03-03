USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. South Carolina (23)
|29-1
|789
|1
|2. Baylor (6)
|27-1
|765
|2
|3. Oregon (3)
|28-2
|749
|3
|4. UConn
|26-3
|690
|4
|5. Louisville
|27-3
|674
|5
|6. Maryland
|25-4
|629
|7
|7. UCLA
|25-4
|584
|8
|8. Stanford
|25-5
|582
|6
|9. Mississippi State
|25-5
|526
|9
|10. N.C. State
|25-4
|488
|11
|11. Gonzaga
|28-2
|480
|10
|12. South Dakota
|27-2
|400
|12
|13. Northwestern
|26-3
|396
|19
|14. Arizona
|23-6
|363
|13
|15. Oregon State
|22-8
|351
|18
|16. DePaul
|25-5
|283
|15
|17. Princeton
|24-1
|254
|21
|18. Kentucky
|21-7
|250
|16
|19. Texas A&M
|22-7
|246
|14
|20. Iowa
|23-6
|206
|20
|21. Missouri State
|24-4
|197
|17
|22. Indiana
|23-7
|180
|24
|23. Florida State
|22-7
|100
|22
|24. Florida Gulf Coast
|28-3
|57
|23
|25. Arizona State
|20-10
|47
|NR
Others receiving votes: Arkansas (22-7) 44; Old Dominion (24-4) 23; Central Michigan (22-5) 12; Alabama (18-11) 8; Troy (23-4) 7; TCU (20-7) 7; Coastal Carolina (25-3) 3; Marquette (22-7) 2; James Madison (23-4) 2; Duke (18-11) 2; Dayton (22-8) 2; Stony Brook (26-3) 1; Rutgers (21-8) 1.
The USA TODAY Sports Board of Coaches is made up of 32 head coaches at Division I institutions. All are members of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
