USC meets Arizona in Pac-12 quarters

No. 5 seed Arizona (21-11, 11-8) vs. No. 4 seed Southern California (22-9, 11-7)

Pac-12 Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona is set to match up against Southern California in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 27, when the Trojans shot 42.6 percent from the field while limiting Arizona to just 28.1 percent en route to a nine-point victory.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Southern California has depended on senior leadership this year while Arizona has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Onyeka Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic, Jonah Mathews and Daniel Utomi have collectively accounted for 67 percent of Southern California’s scoring this season and 77 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other bench, freshmen .

Advertisement

KEY FACILITATOR: Nico Mannion has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Arizona field goals over the last five games. Mannion has accounted for 24 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 65: Arizona is 0-7 when its offense scores 65 points or fewer. Southern California is a perfect 15-0 when it holds opponents to 65 or fewer points and has allowed 62 points per game over its last five.

WINNING WHEN: Southern California is a perfect 15-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Trojans are 7-9 when opponents score more than 65 points.

TENACIOUS TROJANS: Southern California has held opposing teams to 38.4 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Against conference opponents, the Trojans have held opposing shooters to 37.8 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.