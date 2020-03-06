USF seeks revenge on SMU

SMU (19-10, 9-8) vs. South Florida (13-17, 6-11)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida seeks revenge on SMU after dropping the first matchup in Dallas. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 1, when the Mustangs shot 57.9 percent from the field while holding South Florida’s shooters to just 39.1 percent en route to the 18-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The Mustangs are led by Tyson Jolly and Isiaha Mike. Jolly has averaged 14.4 points and 6.1 rebounds while Mike has recorded 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. The Bulls have been led by Laquincy Rideau and David Collins, who have combined to score 25.9 points per contest.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Kendric Davis has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all SMU field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: South Florida is 0-6 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 13-11 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

STREAK STATS: SMU has lost its last five road games, scoring 64 points, while allowing 76.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU is ranked first among AAC teams with an average of 73.4 points per game.

