Utah 72, Washington 63

March 5, 2020 8:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (13-17)

Henson 1-5 1-2 4, Rooks 1-4 0-0 3, Miller 3-8 0-0 6, Griggsby 5-10 0-1 11, Melgoza 9-20 11-11 30, Van Dyke 1-4 0-0 3, Watkins 0-3 1-2 1, Peterson 2-5 0-0 5, Pleskevich 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 13-16 63

UTAH (14-16)

Corbin 2-2 0-0 4, Torres 4-6 0-0 10, Gylten 5-12 1-1 12, Maxwell 6-12 0-1 17, Provo 2-8 2-2 6, Pendande 7-10 3-4 17, Becker 1-3 2-2 4, Brosseau 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-2 0, Moore 1-5 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-58 8-12 72

Washington 17 19 12 15 63
Utah 21 9 22 20 72

3-Point Goals_Washington 6-21 (Henson 1-4, Rooks 1-3, Miller 0-2, Griggsby 1-4, Melgoza 1-3, Van Dyke 1-3, Peterson 1-2), Utah 8-21 (Torres 2-4, Gylten 1-5, Maxwell 5-5, Provo 0-4, Moore 0-3). Assists_Washington 13 (Melgoza 4), Utah 17 (Gylten 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 28 (Peterson 3-7), Utah 37 (Pendande 4-7). Total Fouls_Washington 17, Utah 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,361.

