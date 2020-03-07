Listen Live Sports

Utah 74, Colorado 72, OT

March 7, 2020 4:41 pm
 
COLORADO (21-10)

Battey 6-7 3-3 15, Gatling 1-4 0-0 3, Wright 8-17 2-3 20, Bey 6-9 4-6 16, Schwartz 1-9 0-0 2, Parquet 3-8 0-0 8, Daniels 3-7 0-0 8, Siewert 0-3 0-0 0, Kountz 0-0 0-0 0, Strating 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 9-12 72.

UTAH (16-14)

Allen 3-13 4-6 10, Carlson 2-7 0-0 4, Gach 9-15 8-9 28, Jantunen 3-6 2-2 8, Plummer 7-14 2-2 21, Battin 1-5 0-0 3, Brenchley 0-3 0-0 0, Thioune 0-0 0-0 0, Haddock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 16-19 74.

Halftime_Colorado 41-33. 3-Point Goals_Colorado 7-28 (Daniels 2-6, Parquet 2-6, Wright 2-7, Gatling 1-3, Siewert 0-1, Schwartz 0-5), Utah 8-24 (Plummer 5-11, Gach 2-6, Battin 1-5, Brenchley 0-2). Fouled Out_Carlson. Rebounds_Colorado 34 (Bey 10), Utah 35 (Jantunen 11). Assists_Colorado 17 (Wright 6), Utah 14 (Gach 4). Total Fouls_Colorado 13, Utah 13. A_10,886 (15,000).

