UTEP 60, Middle Tennessee 56

UTEP (16-14)

Verhoeven 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 3-15 3-4 9, Edwards 11-18 0-0 25, Lathon 1-3 0-0 3, Boum 4-10 3-4 13, Archie 0-0 0-0 0, Stroud 2-4 2-3 6, Odigie 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-53 8-11 60.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE (7-23)

Scurry 7-12 3-5 17, Green 1-8 0-0 2, Jones 7-15 2-2 22, Millner 1-3 0-0 2, Sims 1-2 2-2 5, Crump 0-0 1-2 1, Johnson 1-5 1-2 3, Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, Millin 0-2 0-0 0, Lawrence 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 9-13 56.

Halftime_UTEP 26-24. 3-Point Goals_UTEP 6-15 (Edwards 3-7, Boum 2-4, Lathon 1-2, Stroud 0-1, Williams 0-1), Middle Tennessee 7-18 (Jones 6-9, Sims 1-1, Lawrence 0-1, Millner 0-1, Millin 0-2, Green 0-4). Fouled Out_Johnson. Rebounds_UTEP 32 (Williams 8), Middle Tennessee 26 (Johnson 8). Assists_UTEP 12 (Edwards, Lathon 4), Middle Tennessee 12 (Johnson 4). Total Fouls_UTEP 14, Middle Tennessee 16. A_2,022 (11,520).

