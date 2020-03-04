Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UTEP 60, Middle Tennessee 56

March 4, 2020 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
      

UTEP (16-14)

Verhoeven 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 3-15 3-4 9, Edwards 11-18 0-0 25, Lathon 1-3 0-0 3, Boum 4-10 3-4 13, Archie 0-0 0-0 0, Stroud 2-4 2-3 6, Odigie 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-53 8-11 60.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE (7-23)

Scurry 7-12 3-5 17, Green 1-8 0-0 2, Jones 7-15 2-2 22, Millner 1-3 0-0 2, Sims 1-2 2-2 5, Crump 0-0 1-2 1, Johnson 1-5 1-2 3, Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, Millin 0-2 0-0 0, Lawrence 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 9-13 56.

Halftime_UTEP 26-24. 3-Point Goals_UTEP 6-15 (Edwards 3-7, Boum 2-4, Lathon 1-2, Stroud 0-1, Williams 0-1), Middle Tennessee 7-18 (Jones 6-9, Sims 1-1, Lawrence 0-1, Millner 0-1, Millin 0-2, Green 0-4). Fouled Out_Johnson. Rebounds_UTEP 32 (Williams 8), Middle Tennessee 26 (Johnson 8). Assists_UTEP 12 (Edwards, Lathon 4), Middle Tennessee 12 (Johnson 4). Total Fouls_UTEP 14, Middle Tennessee 16. A_2,022 (11,520).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 Arlington, VA - Security Clearance...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

PATRIOT South respond readiness exercise

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise