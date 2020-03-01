Listen Live Sports

UTEP 75, Southern Miss. 56

March 1, 2020 6:06 pm
 
SOUTHERN MISS. (9-20)

Harper-Baker 5-10 0-0 11, Konontsuk 1-3 0-0 3, Stevenson 5-12 3-3 13, Draine 6-12 3-3 16, Watson 4-11 0-0 10, Jacdonmi 1-2 1-2 3, Muse 0-0 0-0 0, Leslie 0-2 0-0 0, Rigby 0-0 0-0 0, Weatherspoon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 7-8 56.

UTEP (15-14)

Williams 5-11 3-3 15, Rhyanes 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 10-16 2-3 26, Lathon 4-12 0-1 10, Campbell 1-2 0-0 3, Archie 1-3 3-4 5, Boum 2-8 2-2 8, Verhoeven 0-0 0-0 0, Stroud 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 26-57 10-13 75.

Halftime_UTEP 39-29. 3-Point Goals_Southern Miss. 5-13 (Watson 2-4, Konontsuk 1-2, Harper-Baker 1-3, Draine 1-4), UTEP 13-32 (Edwards 4-9, Stroud 2-4, Williams 2-4, Boum 2-6, Lathon 2-7, Campbell 1-1, Archie 0-1). Rebounds_Southern Miss. 32 (Harper-Baker 10), UTEP 28 (Lathon 10). Assists_Southern Miss. 13 (Harper-Baker, Draine 3), UTEP 12 (Lathon 6). Total Fouls_Southern Miss. 11, UTEP 14. A_4,975 (12,222).

