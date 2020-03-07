Listen Live Sports

UTEP 77, Rice 72

March 7, 2020 5:40 pm
 
UTEP (17-14)

Verhoeven 1-4 2-2 4, Williams 4-7 1-3 9, Edwards 9-19 1-4 22, Lathon 1-3 3-4 6, Boum 6-15 10-11 25, Archie 1-3 0-0 2, Stroud 3-6 1-1 9. Totals 25-57 18-25 77.

RICE (15-16)

Adams 4-13 2-2 13, Mullins 2-5 2-4 7, Murphy 5-15 4-4 16, Parrish 2-4 2-4 6, Peterson 2-8 4-4 9, Martin 6-14 0-1 12, Olivari 2-3 1-2 7, Moore 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 23-64 17-23 72.

Halftime_UTEP 30-26. 3-Point Goals_UTEP 9-23 (Edwards 3-8, Boum 3-9, Stroud 2-4, Lathon 1-2), Rice 9-35 (Adams 3-11, Olivari 2-3, Murphy 2-8, Peterson 1-3, Mullins 1-4, Moore 0-1, Martin 0-5). Fouled Out_Williams, Murphy, Parrish. Rebounds_UTEP 39 (Williams 9), Rice 31 (Parrish, Martin 8). Assists_UTEP 14 (Lathon 5), Rice 10 (Martin 4). Total Fouls_UTEP 24, Rice 24. A_1,608 (5,750).

