Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UTEP peels away from S. Mississippi for 75-56 win

March 1, 2020 7:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Daryl Edwards scored 26 points and Jordan Lathon posted a double-double and UTEP beat Southern Miss 75-56 on Sunday.

Lathon filled the stat sheet with 10 points, 10 rebounds, a career-high six steals and a career-tying six assists. Bryson Williams added 15 points for UTEP (15-14, 6-10 Conference USA).

LaDavius Draine had 16 points for the Golden Eagles (9-20, 5-11), Tyler Stevenson scored 13 with seven rebounds and Leonard Harper-Baker had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Miners improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles this season. UTEP defeated Southern Miss 76-64 on Jan. 9. UTEP faces Middle Tennessee on the road on Wednesday. Southern Miss faces Rice at home on Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|4 Naval Submarine League Corporate Member...
3|5 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense leaders make case for 2021 authorization request

Today in History

1770: Boston Massacre sees first deaths of American Revolutionary War