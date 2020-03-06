UTRGV seeks revenge on California Baptist

California Baptist (21-9, 10-5) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (13-16, 8-7)

UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist goes for the season sweep over Texas Rio Grande Valley after winning the previous matchup in Riverside. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 2, when the Lancers outshot Texas Rio Grande Valley from the field 47.8 percent to 36.2 percent and hit 11 more foul shots en route to a nine-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: California Baptist has benefited heavily from its seniors. Milan Acquaah, De’jon Davis, Ferron Flavors Jr., Brandon Boyd and Zach Pirog have collectively accounted for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 100 percent of all Lancers points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Javon Levi has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Texas Rio Grande Valley field goals over the last three games. Levi has accounted for 18 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Texas Rio Grande Valley is 0-10 when its offense scores 67 points or fewer. California Baptist is a perfect 12-0 when it holds opponents to 66 or fewer points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: California Baptist is a perfect 12-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Lancers are 9-9 when opponents score more than 66.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Texas Rio Grande Valley defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.7 percent of all possessions, the eighth-best rate among Division I teams. California Baptist has a forced-turnover percentage of only 15.6 percent through 30 games (ranking the Lancers 344th).

