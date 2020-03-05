Valparaiso 58, Evansville 55

EVANSVILLE (9-23)

Kuhlman 3-6 0-0 8, Cunliffe 3-8 3-4 10, Frederking 6-11 0-0 13, Newton 2-7 1-1 5, Riley 6-14 4-8 17, Givance 0-3 2-2 2, Hall 0-3 0-0 0, Labinowicz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 10-15 55.

VALPARAISO (17-15)

McMillan 3-6 0-0 6, Freeman-Liberty 4-15 0-1 8, Clay 6-12 4-4 16, Fazekas 2-4 0-0 4, Kiser 3-5 0-0 6, Sackey 2-4 2-3 6, Krikke 4-5 2-2 10, Gordon 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 25-55 8-10 58.

Halftime_Valparaiso 31-25. 3-Point Goals_Evansville 5-20 (Kuhlman 2-3, Riley 1-2, Cunliffe 1-3, Frederking 1-4, Givance 0-2, Hall 0-3, Newton 0-3), Valparaiso 0-10 (Clay 0-1, Kiser 0-1, Sackey 0-1, Fazekas 0-2, McMillan 0-2, Freeman-Liberty 0-3). Rebounds_Evansville 29 (Newton 8), Valparaiso 33 (Freeman-Liberty, Clay 7). Assists_Evansville 10 (Kuhlman 3), Valparaiso 10 (Freeman-Liberty 6). Total Fouls_Evansville 15, Valparaiso 15. A_5,212 (21,000).

