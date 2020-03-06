Listen Live Sports

Valparaiso 74, Loyola of Chicago 73, OT

March 6, 2020 9:37 pm
 
VALPARAISO (18-15)

McMillan 2-5 0-0 5, Freeman-Liberty 2-10 2-2 6, Clay 5-10 0-1 10, Fazekas 5-10 0-0 15, Kiser 5-9 0-0 12, Sackey 5-12 2-2 13, Krikke 3-7 2-2 8, Gordon 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 29-67 6-7 74.

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (21-11)

Uguak 2-8 3-9 7, Krutwig 3-9 3-4 9, Clemons 9-15 5-6 28, Hall 1-4 0-1 3, Williamson 3-10 2-3 8, Kennedy 3-4 1-4 7, Welch 2-2 0-0 5, Wojcik 2-4 0-0 4, Pipkins 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-58 14-27 73.

Halftime_Loyola of Chicago 36-22. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 10-27 (Fazekas 5-8, Kiser 2-5, Gordon 1-1, McMillan 1-3, Sackey 1-5, Freeman-Liberty 0-2, Krikke 0-3), Loyola of Chicago 7-17 (Clemons 5-6, Welch 1-1, Hall 1-3, Pipkins 0-1, Uguak 0-1, Wojcik 0-1, Williamson 0-4). Fouled Out_Freeman-Liberty. Rebounds_Valparaiso 37 (Clay, Kiser 8), Loyola of Chicago 34 (Krutwig 11). Assists_Valparaiso 17 (Clay 7), Loyola of Chicago 12 (Uguak, Krutwig 3). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 22, Loyola of Chicago 12.

