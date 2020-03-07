Valparaiso 89, Missouri St. 82

VALPARAISO (19-15)

McMillan 3-6 0-0 8, Freeman-Liberty 10-18 9-12 29, Clay 4-9 0-0 10, Fazekas 2-10 1-4 7, Kiser 5-8 5-6 17, Sackey 3-4 0-1 7, Krikke 2-3 7-8 11, Gordon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 22-31 89.

MISSOURI ST. (16-17)

Da Silva 5-10 1-3 11, Prim 6-10 0-0 12, Black 0-1 0-0 0, Owens 0-2 0-0 0, Hall 1-5 2-2 4, Cook 8-19 6-6 26, West 5-8 2-2 15, Mosley 4-4 0-0 11, Mohammed 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 30-62 12-15 82.

Halftime_Valparaiso 40-38. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 9-24 (Clay 2-4, Kiser 2-4, Fazekas 2-5, McMillan 2-5, Sackey 1-1, Gordon 0-1, Freeman-Liberty 0-4), Missouri St. 10-23 (Cook 4-9, Mosley 3-3, West 3-5, Black 0-1, Da Silva 0-1, Hall 0-2, Owens 0-2). Fouled Out_Owens, West. Rebounds_Valparaiso 30 (Freeman-Liberty 9), Missouri St. 36 (Da Silva 8). Assists_Valparaiso 20 (Clay 6), Missouri St. 15 (Black, Mosley 3). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 16, Missouri St. 25.

