Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Valparaiso beats Evansville 58-55 in MVC tourney

March 6, 2020 12:26 am
 
< a min read
      

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Donovan Clay posted 16 points and seven rebounds as Valparaiso edged past Evansville 58-55 in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney on Thursday night.

John Kiser’s dunk for the Crusaders with four seconds left capped the scoring.

Ben Krikke had 10 points for Valparaiso (17-15). Javon Freeman-Liberty added seven rebounds and six assists.

K.J. Riley had 17 points for the Purple Aces (9-23). Noah Frederking added 13 points. Sam Cunliffe had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

