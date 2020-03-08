Vancouver 1, Los Angeles Galaxy 0

Vancouver 0 1 — 1 Los Angeles Galaxy 0 0 — 0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Vancouver, Ricketts, 1 (Adnan), 74th minute.

Goalies_Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Bryan Meredith; Los Angeles Galaxy, David Bingham, Justin Vom Steeg.

Yellow Cards_Katai, Los Angeles Galaxy, 34th; Corona, Los Angeles Galaxy, 68th; Bingham, Los Angeles Galaxy, 88th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Corey Parker, Tim Ford. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.

A_26,382.

Lineups

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Ali Adnan, Jasser Khemiri; Janio Bikel, Hwang In-beom, David Milinkovic (Leonard Owusu, 84th), Andy Rose, Russell Teibert; Lucas Cavallini, Cristian Dajome (Ryan Raposo, 67th), Tosaint Ricketts (Fredy Montero, 89th).

Los Angeles Galaxy_David Bingham; Nick DePuy, Rolf Feltscher, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Emiliano Insua; Joe Corona, Jonathan Dos Santos (Perry Kitchen, 46th), Aleksandar Katai (Sebastian Lletget, 59th), Sacha Kljestan (Ethan Zubak, 82nd); Chicharito, Cristian Pavon.

