Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Vancouver 1, Los Angeles Galaxy 0

March 8, 2020 12:24 am
 
< a min read
      
Vancouver 0 1 1
Los Angeles Galaxy 0 0 0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Vancouver, Ricketts, 1 (Adnan), 74th minute.

Goalies_Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Bryan Meredith; Los Angeles Galaxy, David Bingham, Justin Vom Steeg.

Yellow Cards_Katai, Los Angeles Galaxy, 34th; Corona, Los Angeles Galaxy, 68th; Bingham, Los Angeles Galaxy, 88th.

Advertisement

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Corey Parker, Tim Ford. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

A_26,382.

___

Lineups

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Ali Adnan, Jasser Khemiri; Janio Bikel, Hwang In-beom, David Milinkovic (Leonard Owusu, 84th), Andy Rose, Russell Teibert; Lucas Cavallini, Cristian Dajome (Ryan Raposo, 67th), Tosaint Ricketts (Fredy Montero, 89th).

Los Angeles Galaxy_David Bingham; Nick DePuy, Rolf Feltscher, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Emiliano Insua; Joe Corona, Jonathan Dos Santos (Perry Kitchen, 46th), Aleksandar Katai (Sebastian Lletget, 59th), Sacha Kljestan (Ethan Zubak, 82nd); Chicharito, Cristian Pavon.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in