Vanderbilt 70, No. 15 Kentucky 64

March 1, 2020 5:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

KENTUCKY (21-7)

Anyagaligbo 1-3 0-0 2, McKinney 4-8 1-2 10, Haines 1-8 0-0 2, Howard 7-19 7-10 26, Roper 2-5 4-4 8, Wyatt 0-2 2-4 2, Cole 0-1 0-0 0, Green 2-3 0-0 4, Paschal 0-5 1-2 1, Patterson 3-6 2-2 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-60 17-24 64

VANDERBILT (14-15)

Fasoula 10-13 4-6 24, Love 5-9 4-7 14, Newby 1-3 0-0 2, Cambridge 5-7 1-2 12, Hall 3-13 1-2 7, Smith 0-0 1-2 1, Carter 4-11 2-2 10, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-56 13-21 70

Kentucky 15 14 26 9 64
Vanderbilt 16 14 16 24 70

3-Point Goals_Kentucky 7-24 (McKinney 1-2, Haines 0-6, Howard 5-11, Green 0-1, Paschal 0-1, Patterson 1-3), Vanderbilt 1-3 (Cambridge 1-2, Hall 0-1). Assists_Kentucky 9 (Anyagaligbo 3), Vanderbilt 12 (Hall 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kentucky 35 (McKinney 4-7), Vanderbilt 37 (Fasoula 4-9). Total Fouls_Kentucky 21, Vanderbilt 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,081.

