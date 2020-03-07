Listen Live Sports

Vanderbilt 83, South Carolina 74

March 7, 2020 2:48 pm
 
SOUTH CAROLINA (18-13)

Bryant 4-7 5-6 13, Frink 2-5 4-5 8, Kotsar 4-11 0-0 8, Couisnard 6-15 0-0 13, Lawson 2-8 4-4 8, Hannibal 4-6 3-5 11, Bolden 0-4 0-0 0, Minaya 3-3 2-2 8, McCreary 2-3 1-3 5, Leveque 0-0 0-0 0, Moss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 19-25 74.

VANDERBILT (11-20)

Disu 5-11 2-4 14, Evans 6-12 5-5 20, Lee 7-16 5-9 19, Pippen 3-6 15-16 21, Albert 1-2 0-0 3, Obinna 0-0 2-2 2, Wright 1-4 2-4 4, Rice 0-2 0-0 0, Jossell 0-0 0-0 0, Jankovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 31-40 83.

Halftime_South Carolina 35-33. 3-Point Goals_South Carolina 1-13 (Couisnard 1-7, Bolden 0-3, Lawson 0-3), Vanderbilt 6-25 (Evans 3-8, Disu 2-7, Albert 1-2, Pippen 0-1, Rice 0-1, Wright 0-1, Lee 0-5). Fouled Out_Kotsar, Couisnard. Rebounds_South Carolina 34 (Bryant 7), Vanderbilt 34 (Obinna 12). Assists_South Carolina 10 (Kotsar 4), Vanderbilt 13 (Lee, Pippen 4). Total Fouls_South Carolina 30, Vanderbilt 23. A_10,852 (14,316).

