Vanderbilt 87, Alabama 79

VANDERBILT (10-20)

Disu 5-10 0-0 14, Evans 3-4 0-0 8, Lee 14-20 4-5 38, Pippen 3-12 6-9 13, Albert 1-3 2-2 5, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Obinna 2-2 0-0 4, Jankovic 2-3 0-0 5, Jossell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-54 12-16 87.

ALABAMA (16-14)

Reese 1-9 0-0 3, Jones 0-0 1-4 1, Bolden 7-15 3-4 24, Lewis 10-20 8-8 30, Shackelford 7-16 2-2 18, Davis 1-2 1-3 3, Forbes 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 15-21 79.

Halftime_Vanderbilt 42-35. 3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 15-28 (Lee 6-7, Disu 4-9, Evans 2-3, Jankovic 1-2, Albert 1-3, Pippen 1-4), Alabama 12-36 (Bolden 7-12, Lewis 2-6, Shackelford 2-9, Reese 1-9). Fouled Out_Albert, Jones. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 31 (Disu, Lee 8), Alabama 32 (Reese, Jones 8). Assists_Vanderbilt 13 (Lee 5), Alabama 13 (Lewis 8). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 22, Alabama 18. A_9,071 (15,383).

