VCU looks to sweep Davidson

VCU (18-12, 8-9) vs. Davidson (15-14, 9-8)

Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU goes for the season sweep over Davidson after winning the previous matchup in Richmond. The teams last played on Feb. 7, when the Rams created 21 Davidson turnovers and turned the ball over just nine times en route to the 11-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: VCU’s Marcus Santos-Silva, Issac Vann and Mike’L Simms have collectively scored 37 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 51 percent of all Rams scoring over the last five games.GIFTED GUDMUNDSSON: Jon Axel Gudmundsson has connected on 33.7 percent of the 166 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 75.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

PERFECT WHEN: The Wildcats are 12-0 when they hold opposing teams to 64 points or fewer and 3-14 when opponents exceed 64 points. The Rams are 6-0 when converting on at least 79.3 percent of its free throws and 12-12 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

STREAK STATS: VCU has dropped its last four road games, scoring 62 points and allowing 76 points during those contests. Davidson has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 55.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive VCU defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.9 percent of all possessions, the eighth-best rate in the country. Davidson has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.3 percent through 29 games (ranking the Wildcats 292nd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.