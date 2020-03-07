Vermont 61, Maine 50

MAINE (9-22)

Fleming 3-7 0-0 8, Ingo 1-5 0-0 3, Prijovic 7-17 1-2 18, El Darwich 6-16 0-0 14, Wright-McLeish 2-4 0-1 5, Radakovic 0-0 0-0 0, Yagodin 0-4 0-0 0, Stumer 1-1 0-0 2, Okoh 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 1-3 50.

VERMONT (25-7)

Lamb 7-14 3-4 19, Giddens 1-1 0-0 2, E.Duncan 6-10 3-5 19, Shungu 0-4 0-0 0, Smith 4-15 0-1 10, Davis 3-8 1-2 8, Deloney 1-6 0-0 3, Patella 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, R.Duncan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 7-12 61.

Halftime_Vermont 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Maine 9-29 (Prijovic 3-9, Fleming 2-4, El Darwich 2-8, Wright-McLeish 1-2, Ingo 1-3, Yagodin 0-3), Vermont 10-30 (E.Duncan 4-8, Lamb 2-7, Smith 2-8, Davis 1-2, Deloney 1-3, Shungu 0-2). Fouled Out_Fleming. Rebounds_Maine 37 (Ingo 14), Vermont 35 (Davis 8). Assists_Maine 11 (El Darwich 7), Vermont 15 (E.Duncan 4). Total Fouls_Maine 16, Vermont 9.

