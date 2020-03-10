Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Vermont 81, UMBC 74

March 10, 2020 9:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

UMBC (16-17)

Akin 1-2 1-2 3, Horvath 7-8 4-6 19, Eytle-Rock 8-17 9-9 28, Jackson 3-14 1-4 10, Owens 5-10 1-1 13, Spasojevic 0-2 0-0 0, Kennedy 0-1 0-0 0, Council 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-54 17-24 74.

VERMONT (26-7)

Lamb 6-15 5-6 19, Giddens 1-1 0-0 2, E.Duncan 7-10 8-9 26, Shungu 4-6 0-1 8, Smith 9-17 1-1 20, Patella 1-1 0-0 2, Deloney 0-1 2-2 2, R.Duncan 1-1 0-0 2, Powell 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 16-19 81.

Halftime_Vermont 39-34. 3-Point Goals_UMBC 9-26 (Eytle-Rock 3-7, Jackson 3-10, Owens 2-6, Horvath 1-2, Kennedy 0-1), Vermont 7-26 (E.Duncan 4-7, Lamb 2-7, Smith 1-8, Deloney 0-1, Shungu 0-1, Powell 0-2). Rebounds_UMBC 28 (Horvath 8), Vermont 25 (Smith 8). Assists_UMBC 8 (Jackson 5), Vermont 12 (Shungu, Deloney 3). Total Fouls_UMBC 18, Vermont 16.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)