Vermont 81, UMBC 74

UMBC (16-17)

Akin 1-2 1-2 3, Horvath 7-8 4-6 19, Eytle-Rock 8-17 9-9 28, Jackson 3-14 1-4 10, Owens 5-10 1-1 13, Spasojevic 0-2 0-0 0, Kennedy 0-1 0-0 0, Council 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-54 17-24 74.

VERMONT (26-7)

Lamb 6-15 5-6 19, Giddens 1-1 0-0 2, E.Duncan 7-10 8-9 26, Shungu 4-6 0-1 8, Smith 9-17 1-1 20, Patella 1-1 0-0 2, Deloney 0-1 2-2 2, R.Duncan 1-1 0-0 2, Powell 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 16-19 81.

Halftime_Vermont 39-34. 3-Point Goals_UMBC 9-26 (Eytle-Rock 3-7, Jackson 3-10, Owens 2-6, Horvath 1-2, Kennedy 0-1), Vermont 7-26 (E.Duncan 4-7, Lamb 2-7, Smith 1-8, Deloney 0-1, Shungu 0-1, Powell 0-2). Rebounds_UMBC 28 (Horvath 8), Vermont 25 (Smith 8). Assists_UMBC 8 (Jackson 5), Vermont 12 (Shungu, Deloney 3). Total Fouls_UMBC 18, Vermont 16.

