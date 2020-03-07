Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Vermont defeats Maine 61-50 in America East tourney

March 7, 2020 10:01 pm
 
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Everett Duncan and Anthony Lamb scored 19 points apiece and top-seeded Vermont beat eighth-seeded Maine 61-50 in the quarterfinals of the America East Conference Tourney on Saturday night.

The Catamounts are home against fourth-seeded UMBC in the semifinals on Tuesday night.

Stef Smith added 10 points for Vermont (25-7), which played Maine in the quarterfinals for the fifth-straight season. Ryan Davis snared eight rebounds.

Nedeljko Prijovic had 18 points for the Black Bears (9-22). Sergio El Darwich added 14 points and seven assists. Stephane Ingo had 14 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

